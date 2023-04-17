Milligan, Wilcox Named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced on Monday that Cody Milligan and Kyle Wilcox had been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

In eight games, the 24-year-old Milligan has posted a .367 batting average with five doubles, a home run, five RBI, 11 runs scored, six walks, and two stolen bases. The Binger, OK, leads the Southern League with 11 runs scored and five doubles, ranks tied for second in extra-base hits (six), third in hits (11), batting, and OBP (.513), and fourth in slugging (.633), and OPS (1.146).

Milligan had three multi-hit games, all from the leadoff spot, including a 3-for-5 outing on April 8 vs. Biloxi, with three doubles, three RBI, two runs, and a walk. The Cowley CC product opened the game on April 14 in Chattanooga with his first home run of the year and was 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Milligan was a ninth-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

In four relief outings for the M-Braves, 28-year-old right-hander Kyle Wilcox tossed 4.1 scoreless innings on one hit with no walks and eight strikeouts. The dominant week for Wilcox included striking out multiple batters in all but one appearance and touching 101 mph with the fastball. His 0.23 WHIP and .071 opponent's batting average led the club and were the best among Southern League relievers with 4+ innings pitched.

Seattle originally drafted the Newtown, CT native and product of Bryant University in the sixth round in 2015. Atlanta signed Wilcox on May 22, 2022, as a minor league free agent.

The Mississippi Braves are 3-6 through the first nine games of 2023 and begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night at Trustmark Park against rival Montgomery at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at the Trustmark Park box office, mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

