Minot Hot Tots & Honeybees Announce 2025 Schedule

January 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots and Minot Honeybees are excited to unveil their 2025 schedules, promising an action-packed season of baseball and softball at Corbett Field.

The Hot Tots will launch their third Northwoods League season on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26) with a 6:35 p.m. showdown against the St. Cloud Rox. Throughout the summer, the Hot Tots will host 36 home games, taking on eight Great Plains Division opponents, including in-state rivals, the Bismarck Larks and the Badlands Big Sticks.

Returning for their second season, the Honeybees, Minot's first summer collegiate softball team, will play 21 games across 16 dates at Corbett Field. Building on the excitement of their inaugural year, the Honeybees continue to bring faster-paced action, engaging fan interactions, and high-level softball competition to the Magic City.

Highlights of the 2025 season include:

-

Home Opener: May 26, 2025, Hot Tots vs. St. Cloud Rox -

In-State Rivalry Games: 12 thrilling matchups against in-state rivals -

First-Ever Game vs. Wausau Softball Team: June 8, 2025, Honeybees vs. Wausau Softball -

Season Finale: August 9, 2025, Hot Tots vs. Mankato Moondogs

Additionally, the Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees are launching the season's theme: 3, 2, FUN Blast Off!, presented by Farmers Union Insurance. Chosen to capture the excitement of the teams' early seasons, this theme highlights the explosive fun and energy both teams bring to Corbett Field, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Fans are encouraged to buckle up and get ready for an exhilarating journey through the summer!

Fans can enjoy the best games of the summer with the Hot Tots and Honeybees 5-Pack, powered by Scheels. This value-packed deal includes newly updated premium seating, all-you-can-eat food, exclusive team merchandise (including a free jersey and hat), free Fun Zone access, flexible tickets, and more, starting at just $16 per ticket.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of both baseball and softball in 2025. Visit www.hottotsbaseball.com or www.honeybeessoftball.com for schedules, ticket packages, and more. Contact the Hot Tots office at 701-838-8687 for any inquiries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 7, 2025

Minot Hot Tots & Honeybees Announce 2025 Schedule - Minot Hot Tots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.