Minot Honeybees Announce New Head Coach for 2026

January 16, 2026

MINOT, ND - The Minot Honeybees have announced Kendall Winn as the team's new head coach ahead of the upcoming Northwoods League Softball season.

Winn returns to the Honeybees after serving as assistant coach during the 2025 season, where her leadership played a key role in the team's historic playoff run. The Honeybees reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history last summer, hosting the first-ever NWL Softball playoff game in Minot.

"Kendall was a tremendous asset to our coaching staff last season," said Honeybees General Manager Monica Hocking. "She connects well with players, understands the competitive demands of this league, and brings both experience and energy that will help us continue building on last year's success."

A Fairborn, Ohio native, Winn brings an impressive playing and academic resume to the head coach role. She was a standout collegiate athlete at Adelphi University, earning NE10 All-Conference honors at multiple positions, including utility, catcher, and third base. Winn was also named to the NE10 All-Championship Team in 2024 and recognized as an NFCA Scholar-Athlete, along with multiple academic honors throughout her collegiate career.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Monica and the entire Honeybees organization for the trust and opportunity to lead this team. The support in Minot is special, and last season proved this team is ready to compete. I'm excited to lead this program, represent the community, and give our athletes and fans a summer of softball they'll be proud to be part of," said Winn.

Winn takes over the head coaching role as former Honeybees head coach Craig Montvidas continues his coaching career overseas. Montvidas, who helped lay the foundation for the program in its first two seasons, is currently working with the Italian Women's National Softball Team.

"We're incredibly grateful for everything Craig brought to the Honeybees organization," Hocking added. "We wish him nothing but continued success as he represents the game internationally."

With Winn at the helm, the Honeybees look to build on last season's momentum and continue developing the next generation of softball talent while competing at a high level in the Northwoods League.







