Minot Honeybees Announce 2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale

June 4, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Honeybees are proud to announce that tickets for their first-ever season are now on sale. This exclusive opportunity allows fans to be part of a historic moment in women's sports. Highlights include:

Historic Opening Day: June 25, celebrate and enjoy an evening of the historic opening night of the Honeybees Softball inaugural season

Taylor Swift Night: July 11, special halftime show with dueling pianos, plus McDonald's Friends & Family Discount Deal

Family Game Show Night: July 18, epic night with encore events, plus McDonald's Friends & Family Discount Deal

Military Appreciation: July 31, the Honeybees become the Bombshells for one night, military-themed entertainment, special discounts, and exclusive offers for our service members

Fans are encouraged to act quickly as only 500 tickets are available for the opening day.

"This is more than just a game; it's the beginning of a new chapter in women's sports," said Monica Hocking, General Manager of the Minot Honeybees. "We are thrilled to offer this unique experience and invite everyone in the Minot community to join us in celebrating this milestone."

Softball, a dynamic and fast-paced sport, combines strategy, speed, and skill, offering an exhilarating experience for players and spectators alike. The game is played on a smaller diamond than baseball, leading to quicker plays and more action. As a bat-and-ball sport, it not only challenges the athletes but also captivates the audience with its intense matchups and dramatic runs.

The Honeybees' season is filled with engaging theme nights and special events, ensuring that every game is an unforgettable experience.

Fans can purchase their tickets online or at the Corbett Field box office.

Don't miss your chance to support the Minot Honeybees and witness the launch of what promises to be an exciting addition to the sports landscape. For more information and to secure your tickets, visit https://minot-honeybees.nwltickets.com/

Other Ticket Information:

Single game tickets start at $15, but will increase $5 the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance

Tickets can be purchased online at honeybeessoftball.com or at the Honeybees front office

Group tickets and season tickets are still available

For a complete list of promotions and events, please visit https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-honeybees/promoschedule24/

Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 4, 2024

