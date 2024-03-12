Minor League Baseball's 2024 Triple-A National Championship Game Set for Saturday, September 28th in Las Vegas

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that the 2024 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 28th in Las Vegas.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues.

Each Triple-A season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 23rd and the second half commencing on June 25th. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 22nd. The first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 24th. The winners of the two LCS will advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which will host the Triple-A Triple Championship Game for the third consecutive season.

Sun., Sept. 22nd Final Day of the Championship Season

Mon., Sept. 23rd Travel Day (OFF)

Tues., Sept. 24th Game 1 League Championship Series (at First-Half Champion)

Wed., Sept. 25th Game 2 Thurs., Sept. 26th Game 3 *(if necessary)

Fri., Sept. 27th Travel Day (OFF) Sat., Sept. 28th

Single-Game 2024 Triple-A National Championship Game (Las Vegas, NV)

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a terrific way to finish the Minor League season and we're pleased to host it in one of the premier facilities in professional baseball," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We expect another great crowd at Las Vegas Ballpark and appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators for hosting this jewel event once again."

"We're excited to host the Triple-A Championship Game here at Las Vegas Ballpark and look forward to crowning a champion once again," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "Last year's game was very exciting and went down to the last out, and we expect another thrilling championship game here in Southern Nevada."

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 16 winner-take-all games against the International League. The Norfolk Tides (Orioles) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-6, to win the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game in a game that saw the Dodgers score four runs on two home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull within a run before the Tides held on for the victory.

