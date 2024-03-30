Saturday's Aviators Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







The Pacific Coast League game scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m. (Saturday) between the Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's game will be rescheduled as part of a double-header on Wednesday, May 1 (time TBA) when Reno returns to Las Vegas Ballpark to face the Aviators in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 30 - May 5.

The season opening series between Reno and Las Vegas will conclude tomorrow (Easter Sunday) with the first pitch scheduled at 12:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.