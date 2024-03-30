Saturday's Aviators Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Las Vegas Aviators News Release
The Pacific Coast League game scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m. (Saturday) between the Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Saturday's game will be rescheduled as part of a double-header on Wednesday, May 1 (time TBA) when Reno returns to Las Vegas Ballpark to face the Aviators in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 30 - May 5.
The season opening series between Reno and Las Vegas will conclude tomorrow (Easter Sunday) with the first pitch scheduled at 12:05 p.m.
