Fan Fest Scheduled for Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will open to the public for Fan Fest from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club welcomes guests to the stadium for a free evening of fun and entertainment in advance of the 2024 season.

The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick's Day while also enjoying preseason access to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Free parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues.

Although not required, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at okcbaseball.com/fanfest.

Fan Fest activities include:

Behind-the-scenes tours of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including team clubhouses.

Baseball golf on the field: Take a swing at winning a variety of prizes, including OKC Baseball merchandise.

Live Irish dance performances by McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma.

Live music performances by Ravens Three Celtic and folk band.

Activities for the whole family: Kids run the bases, inflatable games, bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisting.

Select-A-Seat: Hand-pick seats to enjoy OKC Baseball in 2024.

Ballpark concessions available for purchase, including Dippin' Dots and green beer for guests age 21 and older.

Complimentary product tastings from Molson Coors, Twisted Tea, COOP and Casa Mexico available for guests age 21 and older.

Fan Fest caps a full day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday, as the OKC Baseball Club High School Baseball Series continues with an 11 a.m. game scheduled between Crossings Christian and Lone Grove. Admission and parking to all OKC Baseball Club High School Baseball Series games are complimentary. Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot.

For additional details about Fan Fest or to RSVP, please visit okcbaseball.com/fanfest.

The OKC Baseball Club opens the home portion of the 2024 season at 7:05 p.m. April 2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for OKC home games through June are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages for the entire 2024 season. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2024 schedule, or for additional information, please visit okcbaseball.com or call (405) 218-2182.

