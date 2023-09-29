Minor League Baseball's 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game on Sat., September 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - September 29, 2023 - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Triple-A National Championship Game featuring the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles (International League Champion) vs. the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Pacific Coast League Champion) on Saturday, September 30 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Triple-A National Championship Game follows the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues. The championship game will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues.

The championship game will be broadcast on the MLB Network (Cox Channel 314) with Robert Flores and Ryan Rowland-Smith.

Norfolk (90-59) defeated the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays (2022 Triple-A National Champions), 2-games-to-1 to capture the IL Championship on Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28 in Norfolk, Virginia. Oklahoma City (90-58) defeated the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, 2-games-to-0 to capture the PCL Championship on Tuesday-Wednesday, September 26-27, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a jewel event for so many across the game, and this format will be great for fans," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We look forward to celebrating the conclusion of the 2023 Minor League season at one of the top ballparks in the sport."

"We're very pleased to host the Triple-A Championship Game here at Las Vegas Ballpark and crowning a champion in a venue made for events of this magnitude," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan. "After last year's successful Triple-A Championship Weekend, we look forward to hosting the best teams in Triple-A baseball and adding to the growing list of championship events held her in Southern Nevada."

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won nine of the 15 winner-take-all games against the International League. The Durham Bulls had the overall best record among the 30 Triple-A teams in 2021 (86-44, .662), but a traditional postseason was not scheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2022, the Bulls won their third national championship in the last 12 editions.

ALL-TIME TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONS

1983:âTidewater (IL)

1988: Indianapolis (IL)

1989: Indianapolis (IL)

1990:âOmaha (AA)

1991:âDenver (AA)

1998: New Orleans (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

1999:âVancouver (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

2000:âIndianapolis (IL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

2006: Tucson (PCL)

2007:âSacramento (PCL)

2008:âSacramento (PCL)

2009:âDurham (IL)

2010:âColumbus (IL)

2011:âColumbus (IL)

2012:âReno (PCL)

2013: Omaha (PCL)

2014: Omaha (PCL)

2015: Fresno (PCL)

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL)

2017: Durham (IL)

2018: Memphis (PCL)

2019: Sacramento (PCL)

2020: MiLB season canceled/COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Durham (Triple-A East, best overall record, 86-44, .662)

2022: Durham (IL)

