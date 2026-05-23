Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026
Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Minnesota Lynx achieve their fourth win on the szn as they defeat the Chicago Sky 85-75
Natasha Howard had the hot hand as she dropped 26 PTS, 14 REB & 5 AST. She joined Maya Moore (4x), Napheesa Collier (2x) and Sylvia Fowles as the only Lynx players to total 25+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST in a game!
Courtney Williams was also instrumental in the win as she contributed 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL & 2 STL.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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