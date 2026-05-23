Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx achieve their fourth win on the szn as they defeat the Chicago Sky 85-75

Natasha Howard had the hot hand as she dropped 26 PTS, 14 REB & 5 AST. She joined Maya Moore (4x), Napheesa Collier (2x) and Sylvia Fowles as the only Lynx players to total 25+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST in a game!

Courtney Williams was also instrumental in the win as she contributed 17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL & 2 STL.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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