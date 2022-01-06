Milwaukee Brewers Manager Craig Counsell to Headline Loggers 18th Winter Baseball BBQ

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers announced today that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell will be the featured guest at the 18th Winter Baseball BBQ, which will be held on Thursday, January 27th in the Riverside Ballroom at the newly renovated La Crosse Center. The evening will also feature an appearance from former Brewer Damian Miller and the induction of this year's class into the La Crosse Baseball Hall of Fame.

Widely regarded as one of the top skippers in all of baseball, Counsell finished second in the National League Manager of the Year voting in 2021, the third time he's achieved that feat in the last four seasons. The former big-league player of 16 seasons, Counsell recorded his 500th managerial win this past season and is currently the longest tenured skipper in the National League, having held the Brewers post since 2015.

Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisc., was a career .255 hitter when he played for six different teams over those 16 seasons of big-league baseball. He is a two-time World Series Champion (1997, 2001) and is a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.

The 18th Winter Baseball BBQ, presented by Morrie's Audi Volkswagen, will also feature very special announcements from the La Crosse Area Baseball Hall of Fame Committee as they pay tribute to their latest class of inductees. The 2022 batch of nominees include former Loggers and La Crescent coach Rick Boyer, long-time Illinois-Chicago head coach Mike Dee as well as La Crosse natives Steve Pavela and Len Vingers. Voting for induction on these nominees is available at www.lacrossebaseballhof.org/hall-of-fame-voting, and the results will be unveiled for the first time at the Winter Baseball BBQ.

Tickets for the Loggers 18th Winter Baseball BBQ will go on sale Friday morning, January 7, at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8-5, Monday thru Friday. Individual tickets can be purchased to the event for just $25. Corporate reserved tables of eight are also available by contacting the Loggers ticket office. All tickets include a catered meal and the Winter Baseball BBQ program. Doors will open to the public at 5:00 p.m. for a social hour, followed by the program at 6:35 p.m.

