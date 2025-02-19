Miller's Four Points Powers Sceptres to 4-1 Win over Sirens

February 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







NEWARK, NJ - Hannah Miller tied a PWHL single-game record with a four-point performance to lead the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-1 win over the New York Sirens at Prudential Center on Wednesday evening. With the result, Toronto has now won five games in a row, while extending New York's losing streak to six. Miller's four points included two goals and two assists, with fellow Sceptres forwards Julia Gosling (2G) and Daryl Watts (3A) also contributing multi-point efforts. The Sceptres' power play was once again dominant, converting on three of their five opportunities. Scoring began in the second period for Toronto, with Miller's first scored at even strength at 7:53, followed by Gosling's first at 13:12. Miller opened third period, scoring at 9:19 before New York replied with their lone goal 38 seconds later, courtesy of Alex Carpenter, playing in her first game since suffering an injury on Jan. 31. Gosling's second of the night capped the scoring at 11:17. Kristen Campbell picked up her second straight win and fourth of the season with a 23-save performance. Corinne Schroeder stopped 29 shots in defeat. Toronto is now tied for second place with Minnesota, their next opponent, with 29 points each. New York remains in sixth place with 20 points.

QUOTES

Toronto forward Hannah Miller: "You know, you see stats as one thing, but there's a lot of plays that happen out there on the ice that don't necessarily get on the scoresheet. I'm pretty lucky that I get to play with a line with incredible players. Just a combination of everyone clicking out there and our power play has been hot, which is excellent."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on Hannah Miller's play: "I was just congratulating her because I don't think she's changed her game as she's producing a little bit more. She's not gambling and taking these high-risk chances, she continues to just play the right way and gets rewarded for it. From a coach perspective, it's the perfect kind of offense because once the offense, if it ever dries up, she's still playing the right way so she can still have an impact in our game, and they're the players you want to see rewarded with the points."

New York forward Alex Carpenter on returning to the lineup after missing four games: "It was really exciting to be back - obviously a little bittersweet not having the performance that we wanted."

Sirens defender Micah Zandee Hart on the upcoming Takeover Tour game: "We are obviously excited to go to Buffalo. We haven't played in one of the takeover games yet, so I think we're looking forward to that. It's a change of pace for us with a different look, different arena, so hopefully we can build off that and just enjoy the game and play hard."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "I believe in the group that's in the room, we've seen it [the team's success], we've seen this team compete at a high level. I think against everybody in the league you're seeing us getting in our own way a little bit. I've got a lot of belief in the room and we will continue to show up the next few weeks."

NOTABLES

Toronto extended their point streak to eight consecutive games with a run that began against New York in the Battle on Bay Street on Jan. 25. The Sceptres have scored three or more goals in each of their last eight games, the longest such streak in PWHL history.

The Sceptres have now scored on the power play in eight straight games, extending the longest streak in PWHL history going 15/29 (52%) during the streak. Tonight was Toronto's fifth game with multiple power play goals and second game with three on the advantage (Jan. 28 at Minnesota).

New York entered the game with the league's best penalty kill at 90.9%. They now rank second at 85.7% with four of their seven power play goals against surrendered to Toronto this season.

Hannah Miller became just the third player, and first forward, in PWHL history to record a four-point performance, matching previous efforts by Minnesota defender Claire Thompson (1G, 3A on Dec. 19, 2024) and Montréal rearguard Erin Ambrose (4A on Apr. 18, 2024).

Miller has taken sole possession of first in the league's scoring race with 22 points (10G, 12A) in 19 games. She has seven points (2G, 5A) in her last two games and seven multi-point games this season. Miller also leads the league in power play points with 12 (4G, 8A), which sets a new PWHL record for single-season points on the advantage, surpassing Alex Carpenter and Ella Shelton, who each had 10 last season.

Julia Gosling recorded the first multi-goal game of her career and has three goals in her last two games. The Sceptres first-round pick is tied with Miller for the league lead with four power play goals and has climbed into a tie for fifth in rookie scoring with eight points (4G, 4A) in 19 games.

Daryl Watts became the fifth player in the PWHL this season to record three assists in a single game. Her back-to-back multi-point performances (2G, 3A) give her five on the season and four in her last six games (4G, 6A).

Carpenter scored in her return to the Sirens lineup after missing the last four games with an upper body injury. She now has 13 points (7G, 6A) in 14 games this season.

Sarah Fillier recorded her fourth assist in as many games against Toronto and is tied with Watts for second in league scoring with 18 points (5G, 13A) in 18 games.

Renata Fast recorded her third assist in two games and is tied with Fillier for the league lead with 13 helpers. She ranks fifth overall in league scoring and leads all defenders with 17 points in 19 games.

Izzy Daniel recorded her fourth assist of the season and is now tied for seventh in rookie scoring with six points (2G, 4A) in 19 games.

Savannah Harmon recorded her second assist in the last five games after being held off the scoresheet in her first eight games with the Sceptres.

Paetyn Levis recorded an assist to set a new career-high of four points (2G, 2A) in 18 games. She recorded three assists in 23 games during the inaugural season.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 0 2 2 - 4

New York 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Toronto, Miller 9 (Daniel, Watts), 7:53. 2, Toronto, Gosling 3 (Watts, Miller), 13:12 (PP). Penalties-Shelton Ny (interference), 12:35; Bourbonnais Ny (cross checking), 16:04.

3rd Period-3, Toronto, Miller 10 (Harmon, Watts), 9:19 (PP). 4, New York, Carpenter 7 (Levis, Fillier), 9:57. 5, Toronto, Gosling 4 (Miller, Fast), 11:17 (PP). Penalties-Maltais Tor (tripping), 5:16; Downie-Landry Ny (hooking), 8:04; Rosenthal Ny (high sticking), 10:58; Kluge Tor (hooking), 12:49; Fast Tor (cross checking), 16:50; Fillier Ny (slashing), 17:43; Turnbull Tor (slashing), 18:06.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 10-15-8-33. New York 5-7-12-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 3 / 5; New York 0 / 3.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 4-5-1-1 (24 shots-23 saves). New York, Schroeder 6-6-0-1 (33 shots-29 saves).

A-1,569

THREE STARS

1. Hannah Miller (TOR) 2G, 2A)

2. Julia Gosling (TOR) 2G

3. Kristen Campbell (TOR) 23/24 SV

STANDINGS

Toronto (7-2-4-6) - 29 PTS - 2nd Place (Tied)

New York (4-3-2-9) - 20 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Sunday, February 23 at Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. ET

New York: Sunday, February 23 vs. Boston at 4 p.m. ET (KeyBank Center, Buffalo)

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.