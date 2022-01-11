Mike Murray, Chris Phillips Join Reno Aces Leadership Team

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have hired Mike Murray and Chris Phillips to serve as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively. The duo brings decades of experience to the Aces front office as the organization prepares for the 2022 Triple-A season.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike and Chris to our leadership team here with the Aces," said president Eric Edelstein. "Their experience and energy will carry forward a tradition of strong leaders at Greater Nevada Field who are focused on bringing the best of affordable, family friendly entertainment to Northern Nevada."

Murray will lead all community focused revenue generation departments for the Aces, including corporate partnerships, season memberships, group events, suites and hospitality, marketing and communications, and community relations.

Murray comes to the Aces after a 20-year career with Lotus Radio, most recently serving as the Reno general manager since 2019. A University of Northern Iowa grad has served as the treasurer for the Nevada Broadcasters Association since 2019, and was the Aces' public address announcer in the inaugural 2009 season. Murray discussed the role in January of 2021, on the Aces Loaded Podcast.

"When I was the PA Announcer in 2009, I would never have thought I could come back to the ballpark in a dream position," said Murray. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Aces team!"

Outside of work, Murray enjoys hiking in Northern Nevada, playing golf and woodworking.

Phillips comes to Reno where he will oversee the stadium and team operations, as well as event experience and special events.

Over the last 20 years, Phillips has led a variety of teams and departments throughout Minor League Baseball. Most recently, Phillips served as the General Manager of the Triple A Colorado Springs Sky Sox, and President and General Manager of the award winning, re-branded Rocky Mountain Vibes. In his decade in Colorado Springs, Phillips ascended from corporate sales director to assistant general manager before leading the organization.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Aces Organization," Phillips said. "We are laser focused on providing the very best in affordable family entertainment at Greater Nevada Field and ensuring that our guests' experience is second to none."

In his free time, Phillips enjoys the vast majority of outdoor activities and is excited to explore all that Reno has to offer.

