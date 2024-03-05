Mighty Mussels' Individual Tickets to Go on Sale March 15

FORT MYERS, Fla. - With exactly one month until Opening Night at the Lee Health Sports Complex, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced that individual tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15.

Tickets to all 66 home games can be purchased at mightymussels.com. For fans looking to purchase tickets in person, they can come to the Mighty Mussels' front office on the fourth floor of Hammond Stadium between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from March 15 through April 4. The office can be accessed using the elevator inside of the Gate 3 entrance. Hours for box office hours during Mussels' game days are available here.

The Mighty Mussels are also set to announce their full promotional schedule on March 15. Stay tuned to the club's social media platforms for a countdown of the top promotions in 2024.

Mussels' season tickets plans, including six and 12-game mini plans are available now by calling 239-768-4210, or by emailing sales@mightymussels.com.

