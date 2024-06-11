Midfielder Mollie Rouse Brings Deep Experience from England's Women's National Program

June 11, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Midfielder Mollie Rouse, who played last season with Sunderland Women's FC, a team in the English professional Women's Championship league, is the latest player to sign on for Spokane Zephyr FC's inaugural season.

Rouse, who was raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, first gained senior level experience playing on Aston Villa's U17 team, which went undefeated and claimed the championship of the Centre of Excellence League in 2014/15. Rouse made two goals with England's National U17 team as they placed fourth in the 2013 European Championship.

She came to the United States to play collegiate soccer, first at the University of Louisville in 2017 and 2018, and then at the University of Central Florida. For the Cardinals, Rouse appeared in 20 matches over two seasons, scoring 4 goals and 2 assists. In 2018, she was recalled to compete for the England U20 squad, winning bronze in the FIFA Women's World Cup. All told, Rouse has 24 caps for England's women's national program.

Rouse returned to the U.S. in 2019 and enrolled at the UCF, scoring one goal and an assist for the Knights during her season in Orlando. After graduating, she returned to England and signed with Lewes in 2021 before joining London City of Women's Championship for the 2021/22 season. Following her stint with the Lionesses, she moved to Germany to play with FFC Turbine Potsdam, where she made 20 appearances over two seasons.

Rouse, 25, signed this past season with Sunderland, helping the squad place third in the league table.

Rouse said she is thrilled to be returning to the U.S. for the first season of United Soccer League Super League action.

"I can't put into words how excited I am to play in a brand new women's football league," Rouse said. "Not only does it bring more exposure and opportunities for women in sport, it also highlights the continued growth and interest that surrounds it! I am grateful to be part of the inaugural season with Spokane and to build something special for the soccer community!"

Rouse joins an impressive midfield roster that includes players with an array of professional, international and collegiate experience. The club is eager to bring her to Spokane.

"We think Mollie is just the right fit for Zephyr," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports. "She has a tenacity and drive that will help us as we launch this historic season."

Zephyr will begin play in August as a member of the USL Super League, a new league sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as Division One - the top of the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. Other teams in the inaugural Super League season are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC, with eight more clubs joining in 2025 and beyond.

Zephyr will play its first match Aug. 17 in ONE Spokane Stadium in downtown Spokane, Washington, hosting Fort Lauderdale United FC. The Fall Schedule has been released and is available here. Season tickets are now on sale for this historic season that will change the landscape of women's professional soccer in Spokane, America, and worldwide.

