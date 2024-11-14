Midfielder Christian Anderaos Re-Signs with KC

November 14, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - As their 2024-25 roster begins to take shape, the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Kansas City Comets have announced the signing of midfielder Christian Anderaos to a new two-year agreement. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Anderaos, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be in his fourth season with the Comets when they open the campaign on November 29th in St. Louis before returning to Cable Dahmer Arena to face the Ambush on Sunday, December 1 at 5:05 pm.

Last season, Anderaos appeared in 21 games and set career highs with five assists and 24 blocks. He added 11 additional blocks in the teams' six playoff games. In all, he has seen action in 60 regular-season games with 21 goals and 11 assists to go with 47 blocks. Three of his goals have proven to be game-winners and one came short-handed.

Comets' head coach Stefan Stokic said, "I'm excited to have Chris back in our lineup. His mentality on defense was relentless and created lots of opportunities for our team to catch the opposition on their heels and score some important goals."

Anderaos scored three of those important goals in last season's Ron Newman Cup Playoffs which saw the Comets reach the Finals. Simply reaching the Finals will not be enough for Anderaos this season.

"Reaching the finals is an accomplishment to be proud of, but that's not enough for us. This is our year and our goal is clear - we're here to bring the championship home. Kansas City deserves this," he said.

The race for that Championship continues when the Comets kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 14, 2024

Midfielder Christian Anderaos Re-Signs with KC - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.