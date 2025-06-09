Michigan Panthers Specialist Kedrick Whitehead Jr. Named UFL 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year

June 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that Kedrick Whitehead Jr. of the Michigan Panthers has been named the 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year. Th e award honors the unsung player who makes an impact on special teams - kickoff, kickoff return, punt, and punt return. Whitehead Jr. was recognized for being the "Iron Man" of the Panthers special teams, contributing on 118 snaps.

The 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

In addition, he earned All-UFL honors as a cornerback for the Panthers finishing first on the team and ranked seventh in the UFL in tackles (66), helping to propel the Panthers to a spot in the USFL Conference Championship Game against the Birmingham Stallions.

The 2025 United Football League Championship Game presented by Underdog is slated to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET airing on ABC.







United Football League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.