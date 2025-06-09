Michigan Panthers Specialist Kedrick Whitehead Jr. Named UFL 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year
June 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that Kedrick Whitehead Jr. of the Michigan Panthers has been named the 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year. Th e award honors the unsung player who makes an impact on special teams - kickoff, kickoff return, punt, and punt return. Whitehead Jr. was recognized for being the "Iron Man" of the Panthers special teams, contributing on 118 snaps.
The 2025 UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, as well as broadcast partners and media. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.
In addition, he earned All-UFL honors as a cornerback for the Panthers finishing first on the team and ranked seventh in the UFL in tackles (66), helping to propel the Panthers to a spot in the USFL Conference Championship Game against the Birmingham Stallions.
The 2025 United Football League Championship Game presented by Underdog is slated to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET airing on ABC.
United Football League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Michigan Panthers Specialist Kedrick Whitehead Jr. Named UFL 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year - Michigan Panthers
- Michigan Panthers Specialist Kedrick Whitehead Jr. Named UFL 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year - UFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Michigan Panthers Stories
- Michigan Panthers Specialist Kedrick Whitehead Jr. Named UFL 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year
- Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions (USFL Conference Championship) - Postgame Information
- Taua, Perkins Lead Panthers to UFL Championship Game Berth
- Panthers Fall To Roughnecks, 19-12
- Panthers Fall to Stallions, 26-22