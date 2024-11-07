Michigan Panthers Announce Additions to Front Office

November 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers have announced that Scott Schiff and Jeremiah Hergott have joined the organization. Schiff will serve as the team's Vice President of Team Business & Event Operations and Hergott will serve as the team's Director of Marketing.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Panthers," said Schiff. "Football is ingrained into the fabric of our lives in Michigan, and we look forward to continuing the tradition fans are accustomed to with our season in the spring. Coming off the success the Panthers had in the United Football League last year, we are looking forward to Year 2."

Schiff, who is an adjunct lecturer at Eastern Michigan, joins the Panthers after spending over 11 years with the Detroit Pistons. Most recently he served as the Vice President of Business Operations of the team's G-League Motor City Cruise. He also previously served as Pistons' Vice President of Business Development and got his start with the team as the Senior Director of Consumer Sales. Prior to his time with the Pistons, Schiff spent nearly four years as the Director of Ticket Sales for the Harlem Globetrotters. He has also had stops with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hergott comes to the Panthers after holding various roles for the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL) for nearly seven years. His most recent role was the Senior Vice President of Client Services. Prior to his time with the USPBL, Hergott spent nearly six years in the University of Detroit Mercy athletic department, overseeing all of the marketing, promotions and branding for the Titans. He's also spent time at Colgate University, University of Michigan and Ferris State University in various marketing and communications roles.

"The Panthers have great history here in Michigan and I'm looking forward to getting our messages out in the community," said Hergott. "Since accepting my role with the team, I've talked with a few people who have shared their memories from recent seasons and the original team in 1983. We look forward to helping fans create new memories this upcoming season and seasons to come."

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, which is set for June 14, 2025.

Panthers' regular season ticket memberships start at just $20 per game with a five-game home schedule at Ford Field.

Fans can visit http://www.theufl.com/teams/michigan/tickets to learn more about Panthers tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

