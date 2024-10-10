Michel Wins Herm Harrison Award

October 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release









Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel

(Calgary Stampeders) Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel(Calgary Stampeders)

Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel is the 2024 recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award.

Established in 2013, the annual award recognizes a Stampeders player for his outstanding community service. One of the franchise's all-time greats, Herm Harrison played for the Stampeders from 1964-72 and was a West Division all-star on six occasions and a CFL all-star three times. Harrison remained in Calgary following his playing days and continued to support numerous community initiatives.

A five-year veteran of the Red and White Michel is an enthusiastic participant in the majority of the community programs operated by the Stampeders including Every Yard Counts, which features player visits to the Alberta Children's Hospital on the eve of every home game.

The 31-year-old from Plantation, Fla., also brings his passion and positive energy to organizations and initiatives such as the Calgary Food Bank, PinkPower and KidsPlay and makes numerous appearances at community and cultural event. In addition, he shares his experience and football knowledge by taking part in the Learn to Play flag football camp for ages 5 to 15 and attending minor-football games and practices.

Michel's commitment to being a positive force in the community isn't limited to team-organized activities. On multiple occasions, he has led groups of teammates into the downtown core to distribute food and water to those in need.

"One of the toughest questions in life is what is my purpose and my assignment in life?" said Michel. "What you wake up thinking about and what you think about constantly before you go to sleep is a clue as to what your purpose and assignment is in life.

"Your assignment is any problem you were created to solve on the Earth. What you love is a clue to the gift and wisdom you contain to complete your assignment. What you hate is a clue to something you are assigned to correct. What grieves you is a clue to something you are assigned to heal.

"These are my constant reminders to make a difference."

Past winners of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award include Rob Cote (2013), Randy Chevrier (2014), Bo Levi Mitchell (2015 and 2016), Joshua Bell (2017), Rob Maver (2018 and 2019), Kamar Jorden (2021), Colton Hunchak (2022) and Reggie Begelton (2023).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.