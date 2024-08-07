Michael Mesic Acquired from Lincoln

Youngstown, Ohio - The Youngstown Phantoms have acquired 2004-born, left-shot forward Michael Mesic from the Lincoln Stars. Mesic played at Northern Michigan University in 2023-2024 where he scored 4 goals and added 5 assists for 9 points in 26 games. He previously played for the Lincoln Stars in 2022-2023. His rights were acquired from Lincoln's retention list for a 2024 Phase II 5th round draft pick.

"Michael Mesic is going to score a ton of goals for us this season," stated Phantoms Co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "He has an elite stick, shot, and brain. He is a pure goal scorer that makes plays all over the ice and makes his teammates better. The puck just follows certain players around the ice and Michael is that type of player. We are expecting a great deal of offensive production from him this season. He can be a difference maker for us."

Mesic will wear number 18 for the Phantoms and is looking to use his past experience in the USHL and Northern Michigan University to help the Phantoms get back to the top of the mountain as Clark Cup Champions.

"I am so excited to be a Phantom," said Mesic. "Youngstown is a first-class organization that produces elite players at the college and professional level. They win and I want to be a winner with them. I can't wait to get to Y-Town to meet the fans and to join my teammates in our quest for a Clark Cup championship."

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown on August 28th when they will step on the ice for their first team practice of the 2024-2025 United States Hockey League season prior to

heading to Green Bay to take on the Gamblers September 4th, 5th, and 6th in the preseason. The Phantoms will open their home slate October 18th vs Madison at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

