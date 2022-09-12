Michael Dominguez Named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has recognized Vancouver Canadians starter Michael Dominguez as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for September 6-11. He is the eighth C's player to earn the honor and the fifth Canadians pitcher to be highlighted at the top of their class, joining Chad Dallas, Trent Palmer, P.K. Morris, Sem Robberse, Addison Barger, Davis Schneider and Nick Frasso as league award winners for Vancouver this season.

Dominguez earned the distinction with a stellar showing on Wednesday, September 7 against Eugene (Giants). That day, the right-hander held the most potent offense in the league to just two hits over six scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out a career-high nine to lead the C's to a playoff-clinching win.

The Tampa, FL native began the 2022 season with Single-A Dunedin, where he made 13 appearances (11 starts) that spanned 51.0 innings and racked up 66 strikeouts to 19 walks.

A 15th round pick (447th overall) in 2019 out of Jefferson High School in Florida, Dominguez is amid his third season as a pro after splitting 2021 between the FCL and Dunedin. He owns a career 4.02 ERA in 143.2 professional innings.

Dominguez and the Canadians take on the Eugene Emeralds in the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series that begins tonight at PK Park. Dominguez will start Game 2 on Tuesday and the C's return home to host Game 3 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Games 4 and 5 are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. Playoff tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

