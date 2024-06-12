Miami Sharks vs. Old Glory DC

June 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks YouTube Video







Join Will Hooley and Friends for a Special Live Watch-Along!

Don't miss the excitement as the Miami Sharks take on Old Glory DC in an epic showdown! Tune in for our live broadcast, starting at 7:30 PM ET, and enjoy expert commentary, live reactions, and engaging discussions throughout the match.

Set your reminders and join the fun!

???? Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.