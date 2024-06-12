Miami Sharks vs. Old Glory DC
June 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Miami Sharks YouTube Video
Join Will Hooley and Friends for a Special Live Watch-Along!
Don't miss the excitement as the Miami Sharks take on Old Glory DC in an epic showdown! Tune in for our live broadcast, starting at 7:30 PM ET, and enjoy expert commentary, live reactions, and engaging discussions throughout the match.
Set your reminders and join the fun!
???? Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from June 12, 2024
- Sam Harris, Hounds Part Ways - Chicago Hounds
- How to Watch: June 14 - 17 - MLR
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.