Miami FC Signs Winger Felipe Rodriguez

April 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of winger Felipe Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old signs with Miami FC following his latest campaign with Uruguayan Liga AUF Apertura team, Racing Club de Montevideo. Prior to returning to play in his home country, Rodriguez played two seasons in Peru with Cusco FC. In his time with the team from 2022-2023, the winger had 18 goals and 23 assists. While with Cusco, the team won the 2022 Peruvian Second Tier Championship.

Rodriguez also played a season for Carlos A. Mannucci in Peru in 2021. In that year, the Uruguayan scored 13 goals and 11 assists for the second division team.

Rodriguez first began his professional career in 2012, when he made his professional debut for Uruguayan Liga AUF Apertura team, CA Boston River. He made 21 appearances in his first season with the team, including being a part of their playoff run that season.

Prior to playing professionally, Rodriguez played for Club Atlético Juanicó in Uruguay and West Hill and Sound Central in the United States for the duration of his youth career. The winger now returns to the States to continue his professional career with Miami FC in the USL Championship.

Rodriguez's signing comes midst Miami's Open Cup run as well as ahead of their first match this season at San Antonio FC. Miami will then return home the following weekend to face North Carolina, tickets for the match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

