Oakland Roots SC Announces Select Feature Spanish Games to Air on Telemundo 48

April 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots SC announces a partnership agreement with Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía/KSTS, the official Spanish-language home of FIFA World Cup 26™, to air two select Oakland Roots games in Spanish as the club's official Spanish-language linear partner. The first match will air on April 19 at 1 PM PT as Oakland Roots take on Orange County SC at the historic Oakland Coliseum. The second game will be announced later in the season.

"We have always enjoyed our relationship with Telemundo 48 having been incredible partners to us over the years and we could not be more thrilled to renew our partnership to air two games this season for our Spanish speaking fan base," said Tommy Hodul, Oakland Roots VP of Public Relations and Communications. "Telemundo 48 is deeply connected to the Bay Area community including in Oakland over the years supporting festivals and events throughout our city. The reputation and commitment to the Spanish speaking community of the East Bay closely aligns with who we are here at Oakland Roots."

The partnership will also include community initiatives such as the Supporting Our Athletes soccer equipment donation drive, in collaboration with Oakland Roots, Telemundo 48, NBC Bay Area and Oakland Roots community advisors and partners. The drive provides new and gently used soccer gear to young athletes, ensuring more kids have the opportunity to play the sport.

"At Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area, we believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and create opportunities for young athletes," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area. "Oakland Roots are a driving force in the community, using soccer as a platform for positive change and engagement. Through our partnership and our broader efforts in youth soccer, we're proud to amplify the sport, celebrate its cultural significance, and help more kids access the game."

