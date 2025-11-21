Mgk's FULL Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show
Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Re-watch the full set of mgk rocking Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Roughriders Sign Two Draft Selections, One American - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argos Bring Back Standout DL Ralph Holley - Toronto Argonauts
- The Numbers Are In: 112th Grey Cup Caps Successful 2025 Season - CFL
- Lions Bring Back American Trio for 2026 - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.