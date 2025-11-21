Mgk's FULL Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show

Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Re-watch the full set of mgk rocking Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.