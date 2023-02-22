Mets to Play Intrasquad Game Friday at Clover Park

February 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets will hold an intrasquad game on Friday at 1:10 p.m. at Clover Park.

Tickets are $10 with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. All tickets are general admission. Tickets can only be purchased in person at the Box Office beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Parking is free. Concessions will be available.

The intrasquad game will not be a full nine-inning contest.

Fans are reminded that Clover Park is a now a cashless facility. Guests may only use credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods (Apple Pay and Google Pay). Cash will not be accepted at ticket windows, concession stands or the Fan Shop. Fans can exchange cash for a Clover Park gift card in the Fan Shop and use that card throughout the ballpark if necessary. Gift cards come in $20 increments.

Friday's intrasquad game comes on the eve of the Mets spring training opener. The Mets officially open their spring training schedule on Saturday with a split squad. They play Houston in the afternoon at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and host Miami at Clover Park at 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from February 22, 2023

Mets to Play Intrasquad Game Friday at Clover Park - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.