Mets to Close out Spring Training with Intrasquad Game Monday

March 26, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Fans in Port St. Lucie will have one last chance to see the New York Mets before the team heads to Miami for Opening Day. The Mets will host an intrasquad game at Clover Park on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds going to Christmas 4 Kids. All tickets are general admission. Tickets can only be purchased in person at the Box Office beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

Fans who purchase a ticket will also receive a free general admission ticket to the St. Lucie Mets home opener on April 7th.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Parking is free. Concessions will be available.

The intrasquad game will not be a full nine-inning contest.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 26, 2023

Mets to Close out Spring Training with Intrasquad Game Monday - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.