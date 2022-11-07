Mets Single Game Spring Training Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - Single game tickets for 2023 New York Mets spring training go on sale Tuesday, November 8th at 10 a.m. The single game tickets will be available for purchase exclusively online at www.mets.com/springtraining.

Season tickets, group tickets and flex plans are already on sale. Fans interested in group tickets (15+) can email kblair@stluciemets.com or jsexton@stluciemets.com.

The Mets are slated to host 16 games at Clover Park in February and March. Opponents include St. Louis, Miami, Washington, Houston, Atlanta and Tampa Bay. The Mets will also play two exhibition games against World Baseball Classic teams March 8-9. The opponents for those two games are to be determined.

