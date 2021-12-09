Mets Single Game Spring Training Tickets Go on Sale Monday

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - In time for the holidays, the sale date for single game tickets for 2022 New York Mets spring training has been moved up to Monday, December 13th at 10 a.m. The single game tickets will be available for purchase exclusively online at www.mets.com/springtraining.

Season tickets, group tickets, flex plans and Yankees packages are already on sale. Fans interested in group tickets (15+) can email kblair@stluciemets.com or jsexton@stluciemets.com or stop by the box office in person on December 15th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Season tickets, flex plans and Yankees packages are available online only.

The Mets are slated to host 16 games at Clover Park in February and March. Opponents include St. Louis, Miami, Washington, Houston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and the New York Yankees on March 28th to conclude the home schedule.

