Mets Return to Clover Park to Play Tortugas

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park this week for six games against the Daytona Tortugas (Reds) from Tuesday-Sunday.

Highlighting the schedule is Dollar Night on Thursday, Back to School Night on Friday, specialty Halloween-themed jerseys on Saturday and postgame fireworks on Saturday.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. The games on Wednesday and Sunday start at 12:10 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Thursday-Saturday games.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the box office (Sunday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 12:10 p.m.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Day: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Strike Out Hunger Night: Bring five non-perishable food items and receive a free general admission ticket.

-DJ Louie G performing live at the Jim Beam Bar.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Back to School Night: All K-12 students can get a free ticket at the box office. All school employees get a free ticket with school ID (check in at the Chamber of Commerce table).

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Boo Bash: Celebrate Halloween a couple months early! The Mets will wear special Halloween themed jerseys to be auction off on the LiveSource app (free to download). Auction proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County, whose members designed the jerseys. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume. There will be a costume contest and Trunk-or-Treat on the concourse. Spaces are still available for businesses that would like to participate in Trunk-or-Treat.

-Mets Community Market inside the gate from 5-9 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

