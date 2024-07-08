Mets Hosting Lakeland this Week at Clover Park

July 8, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release


PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets continue their home stretch at Clover Park by welcoming the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit affiliate) to town for a six-game series that runs Tuesday-Sunday

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is $2 Night on Thursday and the Mets annual Christmas in July game on Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Christmas in July: The Mets will wear their Christmas themed jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off to support SLCFD Christmas 4 Kids. Fans can bid on the jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. Fans who bring a toy donation for the WPSL Christmas Kids get a free ticket to the game. Santa will be at the ballpark to take pictures and there will be other holiday related fun.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

