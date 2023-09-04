Mets Final Home Stand Runs Tuesday-Sunday

September 4, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will conclude their 2023 season with a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas (Reds affiliate) Tuesday-Sunday at Clover Park.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday games begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 2:10 p.m. Sunday's season finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.).

Highlighting the home stand in Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Dollar Night and Strike Out Hunger Night on Thursday, the Field of Beers Festival and First Responders Night on Saturday and the 9/11 Memorial Game on Sunday.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming series vs. the Tortugas:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 2:10 p.m.

-$5 tickets for Silver Sluggers.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Paint the Park Pink: Fans are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness. The team will wear pink jerseys to raise fund for breast cancer awareness. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction.

-Strike Out Hunger Night: Fans who donate five non-perishable food items to the Treasure Coast Food Bank will receive a free ticket. A collection will be taken at the front gate.

-Dollar Night: $1 draft beer at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Field of Beers Festival: Enjoy beer tasting from over 15 local vendors from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 in advance ($40 day of) and includes three hours of sampling, a commemorative mug and a game ticket. There will be live music, college football on the video board and postgame fireworks.

-First Responders Night: All first responders can pick up a free ticket at the box office. The Mets will wear special jerseys to support St. Lucie Safety Village. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction.

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-9/11 Memorial Game: The Mets will hold a pregame ceremony to honor the anniversary of 9/11.

-Sunday Brunch: $25 per person ($15 boozy brunch optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys). Brunch package can be purchased at stluciemets.com.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 4, 2023

Mets Final Home Stand Runs Tuesday-Sunday - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.