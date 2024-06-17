Mets Back Home on Tuesday to Start Series vs. Fort Myers

June 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday for their sixth home stand of the season. The Mets will be taking on the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins affiliate) for six games.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

The Mets will be celebrating Military Appreciation Thursday-Saturday. Active duty military and veterans get a free ticket to Thursday's game. Military members and veterans are encouraged to send photos of themselves, friends and family in uniform to kblair@stlucimets.com. The photos will be shared on the Clover Park videoboard throughout the week.

A Hero Wall will be on display in the concourse Thursday-Saturday. Fans can bring photo copies of military members and veterans to add to the wall. Email info@stluciemets.com for more information.

The Mets are also partnering with American Legion Post 318 encouraging fans to donate essential items to help homeless veterans. Throughout the home series donations of items such as canned food, socks, batteries, toilet paper/paper towels, pet food and bug spray are appreciated. Fans who donate three items get a free ticket.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night #1: All active duty military members and veterans can get a FREE ticket courtesy of VVA Chapter 566. The Mets will wear special military-themed jerseys to support the VVA. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. The auction goes live on Tuesday and runs through Thursday, June 27th.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night #2: The Mets will continue to wear their military inspired jerseys.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night #3: The Mets will don their military themed jerseys one final time. The Mets will also recognize Blue Star families (families with service members who are active during periods of war or hostility).

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $30 per person includes a game ticket and a brunch buffet that features Belgian waffles, scrambled eggs with cheese, bacon, turkey sausage, hashbrown patties, fruit salad, assorted pastries and water/coffee/orange juice. Brunch is served on the covered party deck. $15 optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Brunch tickets must be purchased in advanced at stluciemets.com.

