Memphis' late 2-point conversion attempt fails as Houston holds on for its first win

April 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, TN - The Houston Roughnecks clinched their first win of the United Football League season Saturday afternoon, topping the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, 18-17.

Quarterback Troy Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter after a pair of interceptions from starting QB E.J. Perry. The Showboats trailed 15-11 and eventually 18-11 before Williams and the Showboats offense got going. Williams led a 19-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run from the backup quarterback. Head coach Ken Whisenhunt made the decision to play for the win and go for a 2-point conversion. Williams' pass sailed just out of the reach of Kwamie Lassiter II, leaving Houston with an 18-17 advantage and just 13 seconds remaining.

An unsuccessful last-minute challenge on the 2-point conversion from Whisenhunt with 13 seconds remaining, left Memphis to utilize the UFL's alternative to an onside kick, the 4th-and-12 from its own 28. After a Houston penalty, Williams completed a pass to Lassiter for 29 yards, but the Showboats' lateral was eventually recovered by the Roughnecks to end the game.

Houston (1-2) led 15-11 heading into the fourth quarter after Leon O'Neal Jr. stepped in front of a Perry pass and returned it 30 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Chris Blewitt added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Roughnecks a seven-point advantage.

The Showboats came into the second half with the upper hand. A 32-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin opened the scoring and a touchdown reception and a successful two-point conversion from Lassiter, gave the Showboats an 11-3 lead at halftime.

Houston's response in the third quarter changed the tide of the game. Roughnecks backup quarterback, Nolan Henderson tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Butler, pulling Houston within two, 11-9. Four plays later, O'Neal, Jr. gave Houston the lead with the aforementioned pick six.

Perry finished the game 13-of-20 for 131 yards with 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown. He rushed once for six yards. Williams finished the game 4-of-8 for 63 yards. He led the Showboats in rushing, carrying the ball four times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Lassiter hauled in six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. For the second straight game, out-gained its opponent but still lost. The Showboats had 261 yards of total offense, compared to 238 for Houston.

Keaton Ellis led the Showboats for eight tackles, tallying two tackles for-loss and a forced fumble. Zeke Vandenburgh tallied seven total tackles.

The Showboats are at Ford Field in Detroit Friday (April 18), playing the Michigan Panthers at 7 p.m. CT.

Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes

Offense

Backup QB Troy Williams led the 'Boats in rushing with 35 yards on just 4 carries

Deneric Prince rushed 12 times for 23 yards.

Two Memphis Showboats tallied more receiving yards than any Roughnecks player - Kwamie Lassiter II (79) and Jonathan Adams (42).

Defense

Keaton Ellis recorded the most tackles for the Showboats, with eight total and 2 TFLs.

Zeke Vandenburgh once again held the title for second-most tackles in the game, tallying seven stops.

Boogie Roberts added TFL to give the Showboats 3 for the game.

Special Teams

Matt Coghlin's only field goal attempt was good, from 32 yards.

Matt Mengel punted four times for 151 yards, averaging 37.8 yards.

