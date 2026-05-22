Memorial Weekend Events Set

Published on May 21, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Upcoming Events

Friday, May 22 ERIC SIM "King of Juco" Night. Famous YouTuber and former player for the San Francisco Giants organization returns to play for the Volcanoes!! Free pre-game autographs. Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm

Saturday, May 23 First Ever Mavericks League Game not played at the Stadium! Let's head down to Salem's Bush's Pasture Park and Willamette University's newly renovated Spec Keene Stadium for a game! First of 9 League games to be played at Willamette's Stadium. Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm.

Sunday, May 24 Kids, age 12 & under, Get in Free! Email kids@mavsleague.com for this special offer. Please include the number of adult seats needed so we can assign seats all-together. Gates open 4:15pm Game time 5:00pm. Also, Seniors age 65+, can receive a lower level box seat for just $5! Email tickets@mavsleague.com for the offer. 4:15pm Game time 5:00pm

Memorial Day Monday, May 25 $1.00 Day! Hot Dogs $1, Soda $1, Ice Cream $1. Mavericks vs. the Volcanoes. 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm

Looking ahead

Friday, May 29 COACH from CBS Survivior Television Series will be on-hand to sign free autographs and visit with fans. Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm.

Ticket for all games available at mavsleague.com.







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from May 21, 2026

Memorial Weekend Events Set - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

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