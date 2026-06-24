A Historic Independence Day Weekend

Published on June 24, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Be part of history this Independence Day Weekend as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with three unforgettable nights of baseball, fireworks, patriotism, and family fun!

July 3, 4 & 5, 2026 Roto-Rooter Park - Home of the Volcanoes

Special Commemorative Coin Giveaway

Fans who purchase a Lower Box, Upper Box or Reserved seat ticket will receive a special 2.5-inch America 250 Commemorative Coin

This stunning collectible features:

~250th Anniversary design ~Official Patriotic Weekend artwork ~Salem-Keizer Volcanoes logo ~Individually numbered collector's edition

A perfect keepsake to remember this historic celebration.

Weekend Highlights

~ Spectacular Fireworks Shows (July 3 & 4) ~Exciting Mavericks League Baseball ~Signing The Promise Experience ~Veterans Hospitality Area ~Wall of Honor Tribute & Weapons Wagon

~Family Activities & Kid Zone ~Patriotic Entertainment Throughout the Weekend

Get Your Tickets Today mavsleague.com

Celebrate America. Celebrate Baseball. Celebrate 250 Years of Freedom.

July 3, 4 & 5, 2026 Roto-Rooter Park - Home of the Volcanoes Tickets available at mavsleague.com

One commemorative coin per lower box, upper box or reserved ticket purchased. Limited quantities available. First come, first served while supplies last.

Reply to this e-mail if you'd like to see a photo of this incredible coin.

Roto-Rooter Park Home of the Volcanoes ~ 6700 Field of Dreams Way NE Keizer, OR 97303 ~ 503-390-2225 If you wish to unsubscribe to this e-mail please CLICK HERE







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from June 24, 2026

A Historic Independence Day Weekend - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

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