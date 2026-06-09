America 250 Oregon Celebration During Patriotic Tribute Weekend
Published on June 8, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)
Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
KEIZER, Ore. - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes invite families from across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest to attend one of the state's premier America 250 celebrations during the Patriotic Tribute Weekend, July 3-5, 2026, at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer.
As an Official America 250 Oregon Event, the three-day celebration will honor the 250th Anniversary of the United States with a unique blend of baseball, patriotism, history, military recognition, family entertainment, and spectacular fireworks displays.
Fans will experience a weekend unlike any other, featuring:
A special Wall of Honor recognizing veterans and military service members
Historic and interactive Military Displays
The popular Weapons Wagon
Opportunities to participate in Signing the Promise Declaration of Independence in collaboration with Washington D.C.'s O Museum.
A family-friendly America 250 Kid Zone
Special tributes honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders
Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball throughout the weekend
Spectacular post-game fireworks shows on July 3 and July 4 "This celebration is about bringing people together to honor our nation's history, recognize those who have served our country, and create lasting memories for families," said Volcanoes' Lisa Walker. "America's 250th Anniversary is a once-in-a-generation milestone, and we're proud to help Oregon celebrate in a big way."
The event is expected to attract thousands of attendees from throughout the region and will serve as one of Oregon's signature commemorations of the nation's semiquincentennial.
Located at Roto-Rooter Park, home of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Patriotic Tribute Weekend will combine America's favorite pastime with a powerful tribute to the values, sacrifices, and freedoms that have shaped the nation for 250 years.
Event Details
Event: Patriotic Tribute Weekend - America 250 Celebration Dates: July 3-5, 2026 Location: Roto-Rooter Park, Keizer, Oregon Presented By: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
Official Designation: Official Oregon 250 Event
Tickets: Available online at mavsleague.com
Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from June 8, 2026
- America 250 Oregon Celebration During Patriotic Tribute Weekend - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
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