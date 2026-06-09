America 250 Oregon Celebration During Patriotic Tribute Weekend

Published on June 8, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







KEIZER, Ore. - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes invite families from across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest to attend one of the state's premier America 250 celebrations during the Patriotic Tribute Weekend, July 3-5, 2026, at Roto-Rooter Park in Keizer.

As an Official America 250 Oregon Event, the three-day celebration will honor the 250th Anniversary of the United States with a unique blend of baseball, patriotism, history, military recognition, family entertainment, and spectacular fireworks displays.

Fans will experience a weekend unlike any other, featuring:

A special Wall of Honor recognizing veterans and military service members

Historic and interactive Military Displays

The popular Weapons Wagon

Opportunities to participate in Signing the Promise Declaration of Independence in collaboration with Washington D.C.'s O Museum.

A family-friendly America 250 Kid Zone

Special tributes honoring veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball throughout the weekend

Spectacular post-game fireworks shows on July 3 and July 4 "This celebration is about bringing people together to honor our nation's history, recognize those who have served our country, and create lasting memories for families," said Volcanoes' Lisa Walker. "America's 250th Anniversary is a once-in-a-generation milestone, and we're proud to help Oregon celebrate in a big way."

The event is expected to attract thousands of attendees from throughout the region and will serve as one of Oregon's signature commemorations of the nation's semiquincentennial.

Located at Roto-Rooter Park, home of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Patriotic Tribute Weekend will combine America's favorite pastime with a powerful tribute to the values, sacrifices, and freedoms that have shaped the nation for 250 years.

Event Details

Event: Patriotic Tribute Weekend - America 250 Celebration Dates: July 3-5, 2026 Location: Roto-Rooter Park, Keizer, Oregon Presented By: Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

Official Designation: Official Oregon 250 Event

Tickets: Available online at mavsleague.com







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from June 8, 2026

America 250 Oregon Celebration During Patriotic Tribute Weekend - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

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