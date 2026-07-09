The Biggest Kids Weekend of the Year Is Here...Plus Dwight Gooden Coming Up

Published on July 8, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Bring the whole family for an incredible weekend of baseball, fun, and FREE admission for kids!

Saturday, July 11 - Spec Keene Stadium at Willamette University (Bush's Pasture Park) DOUBLEHEADER - 2 Games for 1 Ticket!

5:00 PM - Portland Mavericks vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

7:00 PM - Portland Mavericks vs. Campesinos de Salem-Keizer

Kids 12 & Under Are FREE! Simply email kids@mavsleague.com to receive your FREE kids tickets.

Come experience Willamette University's beautifully renovated baseball stadium-and between games, every child gets to run the bases!

Sunday, July 12 - Roto-Rooter Park, Home of Your Volcanoes DOUBLEHEADER - 2 Games for 1 Ticket!

5:00 PM - Portland Mavericks vs. Campesinos de Salem-Keizer

7:00 PM - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes vs. Salem Senators

Kids 12 & Under Are FREE! Email kids@mavsleague.com for your FREE kids tickets.

And once again, every child gets to run the bases between games!

Looking Ahead - Friday, July 17 Meet one of baseball's all-time greats! Legends Night.

New York Mets Hall of Famer Dwight "Doc" Gooden will be at Roto-Rooter Park signing FREE autographs, meeting fans, and sharing stories from his legendary career.

Don't miss this chance to meet a true baseball legend!

Get your tickets today at mavsleague.com







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.