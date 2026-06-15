Family Night, Heroes Night, Willamette University & Father's Day this Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Wednesday, June 17 Family Night. E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive admission for your entire immediate family (up to 7 members) for just $25! Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm

Thursday, June 18 Throwback Thursday! 1/2 price beer and soda until the end of the 3rd inning. Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm

Friday, June 19 Hometown Heroes Night. Come celebrate our first responders. First responders can use promo code HERO to receive $5.00 lower level box seats for this game (regularly $16). Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm

Saturday, June 20 Let's head down to Salem's Bush's Pasture Park and Willamette University's newly renovated Spec Keene Stadium for a game! Third of 9 League games to be played at Willamette's Stadium. Gates open 5:15pm Game time 6:00pm.

Sunday, June 21 Father's Day. Dads bring your children for FREE. Kids, age 12 & under, Get in Free! Email kids@mavsleague.com for this special offer. Please include the number of adult seats needed so we can assign seats all-together. Double the Fun: double-header 2 seven inning games for the price of 1! Dad's and their children get to play catch on the field in between games. Also, e-mail Dad's photo to probasebal@aol.com to display on the stadium's jumbotron for free - "In Memory Of" photos welcomed as well.

Also, Seniors age 65+, can receive a lower level box seat for just $5! Email tickets@mavsleague.com for the offer. Gates open 4:15pm Game time 5:00pm

Looking ahead

Friday, Saturday, Sunday July 3-5 Patriotic Tribute including spectacular fireworks show following the games on July 3 and July 4. Weapons Wagon, Wall of Honor, Signing the Promise - virtual reality signing Declaration of Independence with the original signers in colloboration with 51 Steps to Freedom and Washington D.C.'s O Museum, Kids Play Area, Veterans Hospitality - FUN for all. Always the biggest nights of the year - get your tickets now.

Friday, July 17 Legends Night featuring New York Mets Hall of Famer DWIGHT "Doc" GOODEN. Free Autographs, Photos and visiting with fans.







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from June 15, 2026

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