Meet Your 2025 Seawolves Squad

December 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







You're invited to meet our 2025 Seawolves Squad and enjoy an exciting event with activities for fans of all ages! Get the chance to collect autographs from your favorite players and participate in a special Q&A session with Coach Clarke.

Explore the latest Seawolves merchandise available for purchase and enter a raffle to win tickets to the first home regular season match on March 8.

Season Ticket Members can also pick up their free Seawolves calendar during the event.

Plus, we're collaborating with The Hall to bring you additional giveaways and specials to make the event even more memorable. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with your 2025 Seawolves squad!

Where: Moss Bay Hall, 111 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

When: 1/16 6-8pm

Who: Coach Allen Clarke and 2025 Seawolves Players

If you have questions you would like to submit for the Q&A with Coach Clarke, then please email then to info@seawolves.rugby at least 24hours before the event.

Moss Bay Hall Website/ Menu: https://www.mossbayhall.com/

