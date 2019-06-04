Meet Your 2019 IronBirds Team at the 3rd Annual Night Under the Lights

June 4, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





The IronBirds are proud to announce our 3rd Annual Night Under the Lights on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium where fans will have the opportunity to meet the 2019 IronBirds team and watch their first workout of the season. Fans can enjoy special concession offers, autographs from the players, and appearances by IronBirds mascot Ferrous!

There are several exciting new elements at the ballpark for fans to experience in the 2019 season. Thanks to a new partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be serving Coca-Cola products, including Dasani water, for the first time in more than a decade. Hot Corner BBQ, a brand-new full-service barbecue location on the third base side, will feature a plethora of delicious options including house-smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and oversized turkey legs. Additionally, the ballpark's new dessert concept Sweet, will be located on the third base concourse and feature soft serve ice cream, funnel cake, brownie sundaes, hand-dipped gourmet cookie ice cream sandwiches, and soda floats. Safety continues to be a priority for the IronBirds with all-new safety netting that now extends to the ends of both the home and away dugouts to ensure increased protection for our fans.

Opening Night is set for Friday, June 14th at 7:05 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium as the IronBirds host the Hudson Valley Renegades in the first of a two-game series, concluding with the best fireworks display in Harford County. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for season seat members and 5:30 p.m. for single-game ticket buyers. The game on Opening Night is officially sold out! Tickets will not be available for purchase that evening, however, the box office will be open for Will Call pickup and future game sales.

Opening weekend continues Saturday, June 15th at 6:05 p.m. for Youth Sports night featuring special appearances by Bill and Cal! Less than 500 tickets remain and are available for purchase online at http://bit.ly/IronBirdsSGT. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for season seat members and 5:05 p.m. for single-game ticket buyers. All fans are encouraged to bring their gloves and ball to play catch on the field from 5:15-5:30 p.m. out in right field. Don't miss out on this exciting first weekend of IronBirds baseball!

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.