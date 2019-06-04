Elijah Gonzalez Tabbed New Voice of CT Tigers

NORWICH, CT - The Connecticut Tigers have named Elijah Gonzalez as their Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the 2019 season. He served as the number two broadcaster and media relations assistant a season ago. Gonzalez inherits the broadcasting and media relations duties from director Kevin Gehl, whose television play-by-play career continues in Boston on NESN, ESPN+ and Stadium.

Gonzalez will be the Voice of the Tigers for all home and away games on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. He will also serve as a sales executive and manager of multimedia outreach for the club at Dodd Stadium this season.

The new Voice of the Tigers brings a great deal of broadcasting experience to Norwich. In addition to his work last season for the Tigers, Elijah is a play-by-play broadcaster for multiple sports at various New England colleges and universities on the Patriot League Network, NESN and ESPN+.

"Elijah is going to be a great fit into this role," said general manager Dave Schermerhorn. "As a returning broadcaster, he knows the continuity that is necessary to succeed in this role with our organization, and we are excited to have his on-air presence as the voice of Connecticut Tigers baseball this season."

"I want to thank Dave Schermerhorn and senior vice president C.J. Knudsen for giving me this opportunity here in Norwich. After working with Kevin last season, I really feel prepared to take on this new role. I can't wait to continue my career in Minor League Baseball with this incredible organization."

All 76 of the Connecticut Tigers games this season on 1310 WICH across Connecticut and can be live streamed on cttigers.com via TuneIn Radio. The Tigers will open the 2019 campaign on Friday, June 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lowell Spinners at LaLacueur Park. The first home game of the season will be on Saturday, June 16 when the Tigers host the Vermont Lake Monsters at 7:05 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut.

