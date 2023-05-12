Meet the Growlers 2023 Outfielders

Kalamazoo, MI - There is a lot of green grass at Homer Stryker Field. The Growlers have announced the players who will be roaming all that open space in 2023. A few key pieces from the 2022 championship team are returning to Kalamazoo.

Returners:

Ryan Dykstra: Oakland University

Dykstra was a staple for the Growlers last summer. The now Oakland Grizzly was with the team for all 72 regular season games as well as the team's four playoff games. Originally slated to be with the team for just the first few weeks last summer, Dykstra earned himself a full-time contract with after impressing the coaching staff. Dykstra led the entire Northwoods League in walks, even finishing third all-time for walks in a single season in Northwoods League history. He also received a "Finest in the Field" honor form the Northwoods League and Rawlings.

Myles Beale: Northwood University

Beale was a late addition to the Growlers roster last season. He provided a strong bat to the lineup down the stretch. Growlers fans may remember Beale for his walk-off grand slam on August 8th which started the Growlers 5-game win streak to close the regular season, and propelled them into an undefeated playoff run and eventual championship win.

Banks Tolley: Ole Miss

Tolley won a College Baseball World Series in 2022 before coming to Kalamazoo and winning another championship. Tolley started in every playoff game for the Growlers and was a fixture in the lineup. He is expected to join the Growlers for the second half of the 2023 season.

New Additions:

Tyler Albright: Freshman, Duke University

Anthony Migliaccio: RS Freshman, Pepperdine University

John Kramer: Sophomore, Ole Miss

Tyler Nelson: Junior, Purdue-Fort Wayne

Alex Fernandes: Freshman, Edmonds CC

