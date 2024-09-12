Meet the 2024 MLR Draft's First Overall Pick: Erich Storti

September 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina News Release







With the first overall pick of the 2024 Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft, Anthem RC selected Erich Storti.

Coming from Saint Mary's College, the 23-year-old arrives with a pedigree.

After spending time with Scott Lawrence's USA Men's Eagles last summer, the center was one of six 2024 Division 1A Trophy winners selected at this year's Draft.

He was with his teammates in Moraga, California, as the 36 selections were made, making the realization of a lifetime's dream all the sweeter.

"It is awesome," Storti said. "It is really exciting, and I think the opportunity to play at the next level is exciting. I can't wait to get started.

"I have wanted to be a professional athlete since I was a kid. It is a great accomplishment and another opportunity to keep playing the sport that I love.

"To be able to play it at the highest level in the US is a lot of fun.

"We had all the Mary's boys at a restaurant, and we were all sitting together. It was really cool being able to share that moment with everyone.

"When I got picked, it was cool, and seeing other people on the team being picked as well was really awesome."

FAMILY HISTORY AT SAINT MARY'S

Representing Saint Mary's has become something of a family business for the Storti family.

It is a legacy started by Marty Storti.

Playing football, baseball, and rugby in northern California, Marty excelled for the school.

After his time in education ended, Marty dished out lessons as a coach and administrator and helped install Tim O'Brien as the Gaels' head coach over two decades ago.

Now, his sons Erich and Mario have played together in the rugby program for the past three years, while his daughter Claire was part of the Stunt Team during her time at Saint Mary's.

"As a baby, I was going to games and understood what was going on," Storti said.

"I went to De La Salle High School and played football, basketball, and baseball in my freshman and sophomore years.

"Then, in my junior year, I did football and couldn't do basketball anymore. Then didn't make the varsity baseball team.

"On that day, I went to grab my cleats from home, went out to rugby training that night, and started playing."

It is the past five years at Saint Mary's that Storti credits with turning him into the number one draft pick.

A mainstay of the Gaels for the last half-decade, the 23-year-old's performances even garnered international recognition.

Named to Scott Lawrence's USA Eagles squad in 2023 alongside Saint Mary's Dominic Besag, Storti's talent was evident then.

"Playing at Saint Mary's has been the greatest decision I have ever made," he said.

"Tim O'Brien and all the coaches, Andrew Cook, Mark Bass, and Francois Pieterse, have all done so much for me on and off the field and taught me the work ethic needed to be successful.

"So much I did not know coming in. Saint Mary's has been great.

"Going to Eagles camp was unreal. I didn't expect it when it happened.

"The vibes were great over there and motivating also. Seeing what the next level looks like did so much for me as a player.

"It really motivated me and made me excited to work my tail off to get back there."

BRINGING HARD WORK TO ANTHEM

Storti arrives at an Anthem team fresh from their debut MLR season.

Coached by men's Eagles attack coach, Alama Ieremia, the side finished with an 0-16 record.

Bolstering their squad with five picks at the Draft, there is hope that 2025 will bring good fortune to North Carolina.

With time to go until the team gathers again to prepare for their second campaign, Storti provided insight into what fans will be getting from their number one overall draft pick.

"I have a good work ethic, and that is something I have instilled in me since I was a kid," Storti said.

"I understand that you have got to work hard for what you want. It is not just going to be given to you.

"I stay calm in pressure situations. I feel like through experience and learning to be a leader, I am reasonable and keep my composure.

"I hope people think I am there for them and a good friend and person. Because that is important."

Written by Joe Harvey

