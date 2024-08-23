Meet Denton Hunter, Our New Chief Revenue Officer

August 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release







Denton Hunter is a proud Louisianan, with deep roots in Baton Rouge, who is stepping into the role of Chief Revenue Officer at NOLA Gold Rugby.

A proud LSU alumna, she brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to the team, having spent nearly 13 years driving revenue growth for major league sports franchises in the heart of New Orleans.

With a competitive spirit and a passion for overcoming challenges, Denton is determined to elevate NOLA Gold Rugby to the top of the league. Her focus is on maximizing game attendance and creating unforgettable fan experiences. Balancing her high-octane career with the joys of motherhood, she finds unwavering support from her loving husband, Scott.

Denton's infectious enthusiasm and deep-rooted connection to Louisiana make her an invaluable asset to the NOLA Gold organization.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from August 23, 2024

Meet Denton Hunter, Our New Chief Revenue Officer - NOLA Gold

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.