Media Notes: VFC vs VAL - October 13

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Valour FC for the club's final regular season home game of 2024 on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. PT.

Reaching for Records: Callum Irving registered 11 saves in VFC's last match played against HFX which tied the CPL record for most saves in a single match that was originally set by former Valour FC and current CF Montréal keeper Jonathan Sirois in 2021. The native of Vancouver's 11 saves did set the franchise record for saves in a single match and brought Irving's total saves for this season up to 91 to lead the League and set the club record for most saves in a single season. Irving is also the only player in the CPL to have stopped two penalty saves this season, also marking another VFC record.

Wero Díaz strikes again: Wero Díaz scored VFC's lone goal in the club's last match played off a penalty to mark his ninth goal of the 2024 season. With that goal, Díaz now stands alone at the top of VFC's table for the leading goal scorer in franchise history with 11 goals, separating himself from Gabriel Bitar who has scored 10 goals in his time with the Eagles. Díaz is tied for second in the CPL's Golden Boot race, sitting only two goals back from leader R. del Campo., and is also only two goals away from setting the CPL all-time regular season goal scoring record which is currently held by FOR's T. Campbell at 37.

Leaving it to the wire: VFC is still hot on the heels of the fifth and final playoff spot, currently trailing only PAC by three points who have a game in hand over the Eagles. If VFC is able to secure a full three points against VAL on Sunday, not only would VFC regain the final playoff spot, but would also set a franchise record for the most points earned in a single season.

