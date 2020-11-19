MEDIA ADVISORY - Sugar Land Holiday Lights Set to Open on November 20

November 19, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - Opening night for Sugar Land Holiday Lights is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Constellation Field, with the event running through Jan. 3.

The Skeeters will be testing the Sugar Land Holiday Lights displays between 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Media looking to cover the testing can contact Ryan Posner at [email protected]

Sugar Land Holiday Lights features over 3.5 million lights throughout Constellation Field, including a light walk throughout the field's warning track, light shows every hour synced up to music, a carnival, a make-your-own s'mores pit, visits with Santa Clause and more.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or visiting the Constellation Field ticket office.

People can visit the Sugar Land Holiday Lights official website for information on weekly promotions, such as holiday-themed movies on the Constellation Field video board every Wednesday night. People can also find information on themed nights, such as Lights and Leashes, Pints and Lights and Ugly Sweater Night.

All Sugar Land Holiday Lights attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility and will have their temperature checked upon entry. Sanitation stations will also be located around Constellation Field for the event. The Skeeters will also be enforcing social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 19, 2020

MEDIA ADVISORY - Sugar Land Holiday Lights Set to Open on November 20 - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.