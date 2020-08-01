McSteen's Dominant Start Propels Slammers to 8-0 Win

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers continued their red-hot start to the 2020 City of Champions Cup on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Chicago Deep Dish 8-0 for their seventh consecutive win on the season.

Starting pitcher Jake McSteen was dominant for the Slammers over seven shutout innings. The southpaw struck out seven Deep Dish batters and walked none, allowing just four hits. He brought his season ERA down to 3.00 with the outstanding start and earned his third win of the season.

The Slammers did most of their damage against Deep Dish starter Vladimir Nunez in the third inning, scoring five runs. Jordan Procyshen's three-run home run- his second big fly of the season- supplied most of the offense in the frame for the Slammers.

Including Procyshen's blast, the Slammers hit a total of three home runs in the contest. Designated hitter Noah Vaughan smashed a solo homer in the fourth inning, and first baseman Brian Parreira followed with a solo shot of his own in the fifth. Vaughan and Parreira brought their season home run totals to two apiece with the blasts.

The Deep Dish almost scored a run in the fifth inning, but Slammers left fielder Jacob Crum made a phenomenal catch on the warning track to rob catcher Marcus Mastrobuoni of extra bases and an RBI.

Among the Slammers' hot bats was third baseman Nick Dalesandro, who was making his 2020 City of Champions Cup debut. Dalesandro was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Slammers right fielder NicHolas Horvath contributed an eighth-inning RBI double, too, scoring Procyshen for the eighth and final run of the game.

Nunez's difficult start came to an end in the seventh inning. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out four and was tagged with the loss.

Slammers pitcher Jason Alexander pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief of McSteen, working around two walks. Jace Vines closed out the game for the Slammers with a clean 1-2-3 inning including a pair of punchouts.

With the win, the first-place Slammers improved their season record to 7-1, while the fourth-place Deep Dish fell to 2-8. The Slammers will chase their eighth-straight win at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday against the third-place NERDS Herd. The Deep Dish will play the second-place Tully Monsters on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

Box Score Recap:

Deep Dish - 8 runs, 10 hits, 1 error, 5 runners left on base

Slammers - 0 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 5 runners left on base

WP - Jake McSteen (3-0)

LP - Vladimir Nunez (0-2)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game is: Jake McSteen (7 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 4 H, 0 BB)

