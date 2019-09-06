Matt Parrott Named IL Sports Turf Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - For the third consecutive season, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce that Matt Parrott, the team's Head Groundskeeper since 2016, has been named as the 2019 International League Sports Turf Manager of the Year. The award was selected by International League field managers and coaches.

For the twenty-eighth straight year, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues and Major League Baseball have joined forces to recognize a Sports Turf Manager of the Year in each of the minor leagues. The award was established to recognize outstanding effort and excellence in the care and maintenance of a baseball playing surface.

"It's an honor to once again receive this award," stated Parrott. "This is a true testament to the work my assistant Joe Miles and our entire grounds crew put in this season. I'd also like to take a moment to thank our Owner, Don Beaver, our Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski, our General Manager, Rob Egan, and all of the support we received throughout the year from the entire Charlotte Knights' organization."

In each of the past two seasons (2017 & 2018), Parrott has earned the International League's top sports turf honor and has gone on to be selected for Triple-A Baseball's top sports turf honor. Parrott received the 2017 and 2018 Triple-A Sports Turf Manager of the Year awards at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings in Orlando, FL (2017) and Las Vegas, NV (2018). Earlier this season, the Knights honored Matt with his own bobblehead giveaway at the team's game on July 27 at BB&T Ballpark. His "Parrott Head Bobblehead" was given away to the first 1,500 fans at the team's "Margaritaville Night" as part of a tribute to Jimmy Buffett and his iconic fans, "Parrot Heads".

A native of Boone, NC, Parrott recently completed his fourth season with the Knights in 2019. Before joining the team, he spent 13 seasons with the Bowie Baysox of the Eastern League (Double-A). During his time in Bowie, MD, he earned the Eastern League Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year Award three times (2011 and 2014-15). In 2011, he was also named as the STMA (Sports Turf Managers Association) Double-A Sports Turf Manager of the Year. He received his BSBA undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and an AAS Turfgrass Management degree from North Carolina State University.

Overall, this is the sixth time a Knights' groundskeeper has been honored with the IL Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award. Larry Rhodes won the honor in 1996, while Eddie Busque took home the award in 2004 and 2005.

