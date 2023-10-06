Matt Graham Heads into Year 3 at Prowlers Helm

Matt Graham will be back for a third season as general manager and head coach. 2023-24 will be his seventh in Port Huron as a player.

"I'm ready to get back to work with the on ice portion of running this team.," Graham said. "[Alex Johnson] and I have worked extremely hard this offseason, putting everything in place for the organization to be successful. Now, it's time to make sure that the on ice product reflects that hard work. I really like the pieces we have put in place to continue to build off of last season's successes. Our goal is to be the best team, and we believe that we will be."

Graham secured a second straight 55-point season last year and was one of two Prowlers to play in all 56 games. His 38 assists led the team outright and his seven power-play goals were tied for the team lead. He also reached a couple of career milestones, becoming the fifth player in FPHL history to reach 400 points and 13th with 300 games played.

The Becker College graduate has played six of his eight FPHL seasons with the Prowlers. He's reached the 70-point plateau twice including 2019-20 when he was named an FPHL Forward of the Year. Graham has averaged at least a point-per-game every season except last year when he fell a point short. Besides Port Huron, he's also been a member of the Danbury Titans and Watertown Privateers.

Graham is the Prowlers' all-time leader in assists with 253 and games played with 279. His 351 points with the club are second and his 98 goals are third.

"I'm excited to play, and I still feel like I have a lot left to give," Graham said. "I love to lead by example with hard work."

Off the ice, Graham has been part of the Prowlers' front office since 2018 when he began as an assistant under Joe Pace. He took over as general manager and head coach for the 2021-22 season and led Port Huron to a 10-win, 30-point improvement in year two under his watch.

"We are very lucky to have Graham in Port Huron," said Prowlers' assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He's learned a lot the last three years since taking over the Prowlers as GM and head coach. I think the first two years were a big learning experience and he has grown to now know what he expects of his players and himself. I think you will see the best and most prepared team he has led into a season yet. Graham as a player is one of the best passers in the league, if you're open he will find you. He'll also chip in about 20 goals on the season. I'm excited to work with and go into battle with him for another year and excited to see what this season brings."

Graham and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

