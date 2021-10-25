Matias Working to Take Championship Momentum into Arizona Fall League

During the final stretch of the 2021 season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals relied on the contributions from the entire lineup.

Seuly Matias joined Northwest Arkansas late in the season and was one of the final pieces of the puzzle to the eventual championship-winning roster. While he only played in 23 games, Matias played a key role that helped the Naturals reach and then ultimately sweep the Double-A Central Championship series.

The 23-year-old made his Double-A debut August 18 in Tulsa and made his impact felt immediately, recording an outfield assist in the first inning. Matias fired off a throw from right field to gun down Drillers left fielder Ryan Noda at third base to end the first inning.

Two days later, Matias connected on his first home run with Northwest Arkansas, a two-run homer in the first inning to extend the Naturals' lead to 3-0. Later in the game, added yet another outfield assist at ONEOK Field, throwing out Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia at home plate to end the bottom of the seventh inning.

After a memorable start with the Naturals, the following few weeks were up-and-down for Matias, but the Dominican Republic native exploded in the final week of the regular season, subsequently named the Double-A Central's player of the week for his performance from September 13th through September 19th.

Matias hit .348 (8-for-23) during that span, with a league best 22 total bases and 1.357 OPS, while homering four times and driving in five runs. In a five at-bat stretch late in the week, he recorded five consecutive extra-base hits, including a two-homer game on Saturday, September 18th against the Springfield Cardinals.

"We know that's in there with Seuly, I've seen that many times before," Naturals manager Scott Thorman said after Matias' monster week. "He's got the ability to change a game with one swing of the bat, he has some really impressive power."

His effort against Springfield helped the Naturals win the series four games to two and secure the team's first playoff berth since 2017.

Matias' hot hitting continued into the postseason, as he hit .300 (3-for-10) against Wichita in the Championship Series, including an RBI double in Game 1. He also scored three times and drew three walks, helping the Naturals claim their second league championship.

"It was an incredible moment, winning the championship is incredible," Matias said. "There are great fans [in Springdale], I love the fans there. I would be happy to be there again next year, it's great fans there and a great stadium too."

Now, Matias is looking to take that momentum into the Arizona Fall League, where he's one of eight Royals prospects assigned to the Arizona Fall League.

"It feels great, it's a great opportunity to be here and play hard every day and continue to do work," Matias said of being selected to play in the AFL.

After finding success at the end of the year, Matias is working hard to build off that and continue the same improvements he found himself making in 2021. "I want to control my zone, don't swing at bad pitches and focus on my pitch, which is middle in, to get damage," he said.

Matias is one of 12 players who spent time in both High-A Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2021 and was a part of two Championship teams this season. Now, he's working to bring home a third ring in the calendar year and help the Surprise Saguaros capture their third league title and first since 2013.

Through the first week and a half of the 2021 Arizona Fall League season (as of October 24, 2021), Surprise sits atop the AFL's West division, with a 6-3 record. Matias has played in a team-best seven of the Saguaros' nine games and is tied for second on the club with two homers and is tied for third with five runs batted in. He's also recorded one outfield assist.

Among the eight prospects Kansas City sent to the Fall League, Matias is one of two that spent time in Northwest Arkansas in 2021, the other being relief pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. He's one of six that spent time with the River Bandits in 2021, meaning a good contingent of this year's Surprise Saguaros team will surely see time with the Naturals in the very near future, likely in 2022.

